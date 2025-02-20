UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, February 19, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins addressed media claim that money intended for U.S. Veterans was being used on immigration efforts.



Collins also dispelled false media reports that money and benefits intended for U.S. Veterans were to be docked.



“I’m the Secretary of VA, and I’m telling you right now, that’s not happening. The reality is [that] Veteran’s benefits aren’t getting cut. In fact, we are actually giving and improving services.”



On his webpage, Secretary Collins also announced the dismissal of over 1,000 employees.



“At[the] VA we are focused on saving money so it can be better spent on Veteran care. We thank these employees for their service to the VA. This was a tough decision, but ultimately, it’s the right call to better support the Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors the department exists to serve.



To be perfectly clear, these moves will not negatively impact VA Health care, benefits, or beneficiaries. In the coming weeks and months, VA will be announcing plans to put these resources to work helping Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors,” Collins stated.



In December 2023, Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and the former Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) introduced the “No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act,” to prohibit the VA from using money or resources to provide health care while processing migrant claims.



According to reports the VA’s Financial Services Center has been processing medical claims for migrants since 2002.



Recent research indicates that it wasn’t money, but manpower and time processing migrant claims that could have been better spent on U.S. Veterans Affairs, as it was intended.





