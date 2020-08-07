CALIFORNIA—The Vallejo police officers are under investigation to determine if officers have been bending the tips of their police badges in a ritual to display on-duty killings. The VPD is currently under scrutiny for several accusations of misconduct.

Since 2019, the OIR Group has been in the process of assessing the VPD. The OIR Group is an independent firm that specializes in evaluating a police department’s “use of force, internal affairs operations, complaint intake and investigations, training, and accountability.”

On May 22, the OIR released a report with recommendations for the VPD. And in a June 17 press release, the Vallejo Police Department stated that the OIR would be conducting a “separate administrative investigation” concerning the June 2 shooting of Sean Monterrosa. Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams launched the investigation and stated that it would take several months to complete.

The Vallejo City Council has also requested that the California DA conduct a criminal investigation regarding the death of Sean Monterrosa and the possibility of destruction of evidence. In response, DA Krishna Abrams released a video statement and a letter to the Vallejo City Council rejecting the case by claiming “recusal,” or conflict of interest, from the investigation. The city council has asked for the DA to reconsider her recusal.