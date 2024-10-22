STUDIO CITY—On Saturday, October 19, at approximately 2:20 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), North Hollywood Patrol responded to a radio call of an “ambulance shooting, man down” in the vicinity of the 11900 block of Chandler Boulevard. According to an LAPD press release, officers arriving at the scene discovered a male Caucasian, 40-45 years-of-age, sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Audi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived from the Los Angeles Fire Department and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.



LAPD detectives from the Valley Bureau Homicide unit have searched the surrounding area for evidence, and witnesses. There is no known motive for the crime, and the suspect is still at large.



If you have more information regarding the incident or could aid detectives in identifying the suspect or any suspicious person who may have been involved, you are encouraged to call Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (310) 726-7700 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247



