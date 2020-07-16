SHERMAN OAKS— The San Fernando Valley Drive-In Theatre is returning its fourth summer at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks.

The San Fernando Valley’s last drive-in movie theater was demolished in 1996, but for four nights of the summer, it hosts pop-ups with an inflatable screen. The drive-in theatre is known for showing classics and Halloween-themed favorites when fall begins.

Tickets are on sale for the 2020 lineup, the featured movies are: “The Sandlot” on Thursday, August 13, “Grease” on Friday, August 14, “Jurassic Park” on Saturday, August 15, and “La Bamba” on Sunday, August 16. The nightly start time for all is 8:30 p.m.

To ensure the safety of guests, COVID-19 rules provided by Los Angeles County will be in place. The rules are:

You must view the movie from within your vehicle. No outdoor seating which includes trucks with open beds. You must wear a mask when outside your vehicle to use the restrooms or visit the snack bar. You must practice social distancing at all times. You must not leave your vehicle when purchasing tickets on location. If you do not follow the above guidelines, you will be asked to leave without a refund.

My Valley Pass, the producer of the event, “will also be raising funds to benefit partners at The Valley Relics Museum and Neon Retro Arcade, both of which have been closed for several months and have experienced hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic! A portion of each ticket sale will be going back to both these valley locations…”