GRIFFITH PARK—On March 25, the National Park Service issued a press release requesting information from the public on recent vandalism that occurred at the Historic SF-88 Nike Missile site at Golden Gate National Recreation area.

According to reports, the incident occurred between the evening of Saturday, March 15, and the morning of March 19th.



The suspect(s) broke into the Nike Missile Site magazine in the Marin Headlands causing extensive damage. NPS personnel found hate speech spray-painted and spilled gallons of toxic chemicals throughout the building.



The perpetrator(s) may have sustained chemical burns that required medical attention.

What is unique about the Nike Missile site is that it is almost fully restored. The U.S. Army built and operated approximately 300 Nike Missile sites during the Cold War (1953-1979).



The following information came directly from the National Park Service



“These sites were designed to be the last line of defense against H-Bomb carrying Soviet bombers that had eluded the Air Force’s interceptor jet aircraft. SF-88 in the Marin Headlands was one such site.



Today, Golden Gate National Recreation Area works together with a dedicated group of volunteers to preserve the site to remind visitors of the physical and psychological effects of the Cold War on the American landscape.”



Anyone with information on individuals who may have visited the Nike Missile historical site anytime between March 15-19th are encouraged to contact the National Park Service.



CALL the NPS-wide Tip Line: 888-653-0009

ONLINE form: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL: nps_isb@nps.gov

EMERGENCY dial: 9-1-1