BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, February 10, the city of Beverly Hills announced that the Vanity Fair Academy Awards Party will be returning to Beverly Hills on March 2, so get ready for road closures ahead.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and safety for the event, certain roads will be closed starting, Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. to Friday, March 7, reopening by 10 p.m.

Road Closures Include:

– As crews begin work to assemble the tent on North Crescent Drive between North Santa Monica Boulevard and South Santa Monica Boulevard, the 400 block of the street will be closed beginning Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. to Friday, March 7, reopening by 10 p.m.

-All businesses on North Crescent Drive are accessible during the closure. Motorists are urged to use alternates routes. Access remains open to local parking garages.

– Additionally, on event day beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 to 2 a.m. Monday, March 3, the following roads surrounding the North Crescent closure will be impacted. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes during that time.

On the day of the event starting at 3 p.m. on March 2 to 2 a.m. on March 3, the following roads will be closed:

-North Cañon Drive between North and South Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed.

-Eastbound lanes on South Santa Monica Boulevard starting at Civic Center will be impacted, with lanes closed from Rexford Drive to North Cañon Drive.

-Detours will be in place routing traffic North and South on Rexford Drive.

-North Santa Monica Boulevard Eastbound lane closures will be in place from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive.

Plan Ahead:

-Expect delays in the area.

-Use alternate routes to avoid congestion.

For more details and to view the closure map visit www.beverlyhills.org/vanityfair or call the City’s Special Event line at (310) 285-2408 Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 5:30 pm and (310) 550-4680 on the day of the event on March 2, from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.