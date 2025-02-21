LOS FELIZ—On February 13, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a vehicle collided into a building. The incident was reported at 10:35 p.m. at 2611 N. Hyperion Avenue. One vehicle crashed into a structure, with one patient inside building transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. L

The LAFD structural specialists and Building and Safety were enroute to determine best course of action regarding extrication of automobile from structure. No additional details about the incident or the cause has been disclosed to the public.