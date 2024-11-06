SHERMAN OAKS—On Tuesday, November 5, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that two vehicles were involved in a collision involving a fire hydrant. The incident was first reported via a 9-1-1 call at 1:23 p.m. at 4300 N. Calhoun Avenue.

There was a two vehicle collision involving a fire hydrant with a 78 year-old male who was transported to a local hospital in fair condition. Prior to LAFD shutting down the hydrant, water was hitting the roof of a commercial building of DBA Guitar Center resulting in a partial collapse.

There were no reported injuries in the building. The LA Dept of Building and Safety was notified to respond for building evaluation. There were no additional details about the incident reported to the public.