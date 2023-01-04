SHERMAN OAKS—On Sunday January, 1, a police chase ended in a crash near the intersection of Camarillo Street and Norwich Avenue in Sherman Oaks. According to police, the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began near the intersection of Kester Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard when police attempted to apprehend the suspect. The suspect took off a few blocks before crashing into a home a few blocks down the street. Police say that the suspect possibly hit an electrical pole which caused a power outage.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and initiated a short foot pursuit near Norwich Avenue and Noble Avenue.

Police were able to detain the suspect.