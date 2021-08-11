HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, August 10, at approximately 7 p.m. firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to Franklin Avenue and Wilcox Avenue in the Hollywood Hills about a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wall at the intersection.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a white convertible that crashed into a motel wall. Three women were injured and transported to a local area hospital where one of them was in critical condition. The remaining two victims were listed in moderate condition.

Witnesses stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle as he was passing the intersection. There were no additional details about the incident released to the public.