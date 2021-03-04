BRENTWOOD-On Thursday, March 4, a vehicle drove through a homeless encampment at approximately 12:30 a.m., striking several people. The crash occurred at 11500 West Sant Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene to assess patients and search tents for additional injured victims.

“After an extensive search of the area, a total of three patients were located and assessed,” Nicholas Prange of the LAFD stated. “Thankfully, only minor injuries resulted and all declined hospital transport.”

Heavy Rescue 3 and USAR 88 used special equipment to remove the car from its off-road resting place.

No arrests were announced in connection to the accident.