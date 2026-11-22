STUDIO CITY/MULHOLLAND—On Saturday, November 21, the LAFD had to participate in a possible cliff rescue after a vehicle fell over a cliff. The incident was reported at 8:31 p.m. at 8579 Mulholland Drive.

First arriving fire companies reported a vehicle with flashing lights approximately 100 feet down off the side of Mulholland in steep terrain on a north facing aspect. Officials made their way to the vehicle and looked for possible victims. At this time, there were no individuals discovered inside the vehicle.

Officials made themselves and fanned out in a search pattern looking for possible victims. The LAFD Air operations offered additional help in the search using their ‘Night Sun’ technology to locate any victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Department of Transportation were notified. No additional details about the incident or the type of vehicle that went over the cliff has been disclosed.