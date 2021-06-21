WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Sunday, June 20, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred at North Robertson Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood which resulted in one of the cars being overturned.

The driver of one of the vehicles struck two parked cars as she turned a corner, which caused her vehicle to overturn and one of the parked vehicles to strike a parking meter.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. No individuals were inside the parked vehicle at the time of the accident.