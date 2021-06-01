SHERMAN OAKS—On Saturday, May 29, a vehicle pursuit transpired at Ventura and Sepulveda Boulevard. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The pursuit started after police officers traveled northbound in pursuit of a white Range Rover. The suspect went into a parking structure where he abandoned his vehicle. He fled on foot in the nearby mall, the Sherman Oaks Galleria, where the pursuit continued on foot.

The suspect was captured and detained on the third floor of the mall. The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public. The incident leading to the pursuit has not been disclosed to the public.