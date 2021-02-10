TOPANGA CANYON-On Thursday, February 4, Officers from the Topanga Patrol Division were involved in a vehicle pursuit of a domestic violence suspect that ended in a law enforcement related injury.

The pursuit ended at Woodlake Ave and Ventura Blvd, but the suspect refused to exit his vehicle resulting in a barricade situation. The Department’s K-9 and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) personnel were requested to assist by the Incident Commander. SWAT deployed less lethal munitions to break the windows and deployed OC vapor gas into the vehicle after the Crisis Negotiation Team’s efforts were unsuccessful.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, resulting in the use of several less-lethal impact munitions against the suspect, including a taser. With the assistance of the on-scene K-9, the suspect was taken into custody and placed under arrest.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where the attending physician indicated that the suspect would be admitted for an injury sustained during the deployment of the less-lethal munitions.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old William Wolcott, was booked for Felony Evading.