LOS FELIZ ⁠— The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a trapped vehicle at 10:36 am on June 17. The one vehicle rollover happened on Silver Lake Blvd, ending with the car in a building. Preliminary reports included four unidentified patients and fire on the vehicle.

In an update released at 11:00 am, the LAFD provided more information. The vehicle rolled over into the building without creating a fire problem.

There were also three patients in total, according to the report. One was reported dead at the scene. Two others are being treated and transported under “at least serious” conditions. They are a 72 year-old female and a 52 year-old male. No further information was released regarding the identity of the victims.

Information on make and model of the car involved has also not been made available.

The LAPD Northeast division has taken over investigation of the collision. Additionally, the LAFD is further inspecting the building for any possible damage.

No further information is available as of publication of this piece.