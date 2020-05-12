Hollywood Hill—Chef Velvet Jacobs and her wife, Tre’ona Kelty-Jacobs partners with Nick Cannon to open their second plant-based café, VTree-Hollywood inside the Yamashiro Japanese restaurant on April 30, 2020.

In 2018, Chef Violet and her wife opened their first location, the vegan café Veltree in Charlotte, North Carolina’s University City neighborhood. The couple’s “traditional soul food to plant-based” menu has provided a healthy alternative to soul food. Some items on their menu include crab cakes, mac-and-cheese, and steak.

After opening the first location, Veltree became one of the hottest spots in Charlotte. In 2019, during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, actor, comedian, and businessman, Nick Cannon visited the vegan café due to his clean-eating lifestyle. According to qcitymetro.com, Jacobs stated, “He wound up staying for two hours and ordered everything on the menu, paid for it, and then ordered everything again to-go. I remember asking God if that was some kind of sign.”

Shortly after his visit to the café, Nick Cannon reached out to the couple to cater for a taping of his hit show “Nick Cannon Presents: Wildin Out” in Atlanta. After the success of their café and the positive feedback from the member’s onset, the couple was encouraged to expand their café to Los Angeles.

The couple began to think more about the expansion to Los Angeles and decided to reach out to Cannon to partner. The partnership formed and as a unit, the business trio created a new menu with items such as chicken and waffles, cornbread, BBQ ribs, and black-eyed peas. The Los Angeles location will be serving a “southern food twist” for plant-based lovers.