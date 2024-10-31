HOLLYWOOD—Sometimes there are some movies that just don’t need to be made, and that is how I felt watching “Venom: The Last Dance.” The first flick, which arrived in 2018 was a hoot. It was dark, yet funny, and had a wonderful balance of wit and charm as fans of the superhero verse got an opportunity to see what it is like to root for an anti-hero. Not to mention Tom Hardy was the perfect actor to cast the role of Eddie Brock, as he brings charisma, yet a darkness to the character that just absolutely worked.

The first movie was just a melting pot of talent that was fun to watch. Even the sequel, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” entertained me, even though I found it to be a bit outlandish at times, but with Woody Harrelson taking on the role of the villain, it worked. The problem is Williams is not around for this final outing, neither is Harrelson. Hardy is forced to carry the movie and he does the best he can, but he can’t save this narrative that just seems to be strewn together without much meat to it.

Brock is hiding out in Mexico with Venom after the events of the second film and is a fugitive. Eddie, driven to clear his name wants to make a return back to New York City for vindication, but in the process, he finds himself being pursued by an other worldly villain known as Knull. Here’s the problem with the villain, we get like 2-3 glimpses of him, but we’re more feed his intergalactic creatures known as Xenophages, that wants to obtain a Codex from Eddie. Simply put, finding Venmon will help Knull escape his internal damnation.

The problem with this final chapter in the trilogy is that the villain is forgettable. He doesn’t feel like a threat and there never feels like any serious danger for Eddie, Venom and a host of nothing-less characters that appear in this installment. I mean that subplot with the family traveling in the minivan, what the hell was that! As a viewer was I supposed to actually care, because I didn’t a single bit. The laughs are not as gut-punching as in previous films and it felt like a chore trying to get through this movie.

Yes, the special effects are fascinating to watch, and they keep you invested into the movie when the big climax does indeed transpire. Hate to say it, but those 25 minutes were perhaps the best of this 1 hour and 40 minute plus sci-fi superhero outing. I already know in my gut Hardy returned because he was contractually forced to.

I can’t believe that talent such as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple and Rhys Ifans were wasted for this movie. Even the film’s attempt to tackle that issue of Area 51 and what secrets the government may or may not be hiding didn’t do it for me. I needed not just more story, but more substance to the story to even care.

It is perhaps a good thing the franchise of “Venom” is ending with this installment because there is not much for the character to do without protagonist Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. “Venom: The Last Dance” is proof to Hollywood that just because you have a sequel that makes a lot of money, you don’t have to have another sequel follow it.