HOLLYWOOD—There was something about the trailer for the thriller “Verity” that captured my attention. I thought it was going to be gripping and leave the spectator on the edge of their seat. Unfortunately, I was wrong.

This thriller, which comes from famed writer, Colleen Hoover, she’s the same woman who wrote the novel for “The Housemaid” and “It Ends With Us,” is responsible for this book adaptation to the big screen as well. What’s the problem? Its presents false anticipations.

Now, I have to praise Anne Hathaway who I think is a fantastic actress, who doesn’t always get her due. She portrays Verity Crawford, an esteemed author, who is living in a mortal hell, paralyzed, confined to a chair and unable to communicate. Its devastating to witness, but kudos to Hathaway as I don’t think another actress could pull off such a fascinating character in my opinion. Mysterious, intriguing and causes the suspense to build as a result. The facial expressions alone are fantastic.

That brings us to her husband, Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), who seems like the perfect guy. Charming, good looking, dotting parent, a caring husband, but behind that persona there could be something dark lurking. This is what Hoover does with many of her novels, and those book to film adaptions seem to do the same, “It Ends With Us” and “The Housemaid” in particular where the husband might be harboring some dark secrets.

Why is this problematic? It becomes obvious and its not surprising when you see it time and time again. Yes, “Verity” attempts to play this psychological game with the spectator, but deep down you know what is truth. At least for me, by the time the credits started rolling I knew what was true and when someone is attempting to pull a ruse on me.

Hartnett and Hathaway have great chemistry, and you buy them as a married couple, but I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but Dakota Johnson is miscast in the role of Lowen Ashleigh. Her performance just feels forced and I wasn’t buying her as this entity expected to help Verity with her next book, while uncovering all these dark secrets in the process.

I don’t want to say it’s bad acting, but it almost felt that way watching Johnson throughout the film. Another problem “Verity” displays is its pace is very slow. A slow burn of a thriller, that really doesn’t kick into gear until the third act, and by the time it happens, it’s over, and it really irked me; I wanted more; I needed to see more of the story between Verity and Jeremy unfold, but it felt like I was cheated as a viewer.

If you are expecting “Verity” to give you that same high as “The Housemaid” did for many last year, unfortunately you’re going to be disappointed with this outcome, and that one was not that compelling to say the least either.

Written By LaDale Anderson