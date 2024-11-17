SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, November 16, Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email that a suspect has been arrested in connected to a homicide.

The SMPD reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call of an aggravated assault at an apartment in the 1100 Block of 12th Street. The reporting party told dispatchers his brother stabbed their mother several times.

Upon arrival, officers found two male adults (brothers) and removed them from the apartment. An elderly female was down inside, suffering from several upper body stab wounds. Officers rendered emergency medical aid to the victim until the arrival of SMFD paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her wounds.

The suspect, Vernon Jeremiah Harris, 43, lives at the location with his mother, the victim, and two older brothers. Harris has no known criminal history. He may have physical and developmental disabilities. The brother who called police acts as a caregiver for Harris and their mother. He woke up after his mother yelling for help. When he walked into her bedroom, he found Harris standing over her with a knife.

The third brother was at work during the incident but arrived on scene during the investigation. Both of Harris’ brothers provided statements for detectives.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment and detectives located the weapon used in the attack. Forensics responded and processed the scene. Harris will be booked and then transported to Los Angeles County Jail to await his first court appearance.

Anyone with details about the incident or suspect is asked to contact Detective Jauregui at martin.jauregui@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Lozano at alfonso.lozano@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.