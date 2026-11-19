STUDIO CITY—On the morning of November 18, actor, Larry Poindexter died suddenly while in the hospital while awaiting surgery for broken ribs. On Friday, November 13, Poindexter was crossing the street to pick up food when he was struck by a car. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. An official cause of death has not been released. He was 66.

Larry Poindexter was born in Dallas, Texas in 1959, to the Tony-Award winning light and set designer, H.R. Poindexter and opera singer, Sue Ann Erdman. He performed on stage in Texas and Ohio prior to moving to Los Angeles.

In LA he began working as an actor, and a production coordinator for film producer, Franklin R. Levy’s Catalina Production Group. His first television credit was on A New Day in Eden. Then, he held a guest appearance on Happy Days and CHiPS.

The award-winning actor has been entertaining audiences since the early 1980s. He played in soap operas such as General Hospital, Santa Barbara, and several episodes of Days of Our Lives. He also played multiple roles in crime shows; S.W.A.T, NYPD, NCIS, 9-1-1, The Rookie, JAG, The Lincoln Lawyer, Station 19, CSI and CSI Miami.

He had such a diverse acting ability to be able to cover every genre in film from drama, those that lean paranormal, true crime, and then, sit-coms. He had roles in Quantum Leap, Bones, Weird Science, The Naked Truth…The veteran character actor played in approximately 200 roles in over 40 years.

Larry Poindexter left a large imprint on the hearts of those who worked with him on the set. Hundreds of tributes and memories have been posted on X and other social media sites.

Paul Iaconoo, who played Poindexter’s onscreen son on The Hard Times of RJ Berger, gave tribute to his onscreen dad.

“I’m forever honored to have played his son, and I’ll always cherish him as my second father.”

Poindexter was married to casting director, Carol Kritzer. They have two sons, Rees and Jake. The couple purposefully kept their personal lives and the lives of their children out of the limelight. The family requests privacy at this time as they manage this tremendous loss