MALIBU—On Monday, November 11, the city of Malibu will hosted its 25th Annual Veterans Day Celebration at City Hall.

It will be hosted by hosted by the Malibu Navy League, Pepperdine University, the city of Malibu, and the Malibu Association of Realtors. The special event will take place at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.

The program, themed “A Quarter Century of Honor – 25 Years of Saluting the Past, Inspiring the Future,” will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will feature keynote speaker Pat Boone. Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a photo of a family member who has served or is currently serving, to show gratitude and remembrance. For more details contact Ani Dermenjian at 310-738-0499.