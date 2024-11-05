SANTA MONICA—On Monday, November 4, the city of Santa Monica indicated in a press release that they will join U.S. Army for a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, November 11, at 11 a.m. on the Santa Monica Pier.

The event will include performances, military demonstrations and a flyover, as well as remarks from senior military leaders and local elected officials. The ceremony will take place on the Pier’s west parking deck and it is free and open to the public.

The event program will include:

-A military convoy led by former NFL players Andrew Whitworth, Cade McNown, and Donnie Edwards with Army vehicles from the California Army National Guard.

-Posting of Colors performed by UCLA ROTC cadets

-A military flyover with Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters from the U.S. Army Reserve

-Demonstration by the West Point Drill Team from the United States Military Academy (sponsored by American Legion Palisades Post 283)

-Performances by the 300th Army Band

-National Anthem and “God Bless America” performances by Miss USO Heidi-Marie Ferren

-Keynote speech from a top Army 4-star General

-Remarks from Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock

-Remarks from Councilmember Gleam Davis

-Remarks from former NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth

-Future soldier swearing-in ceremony by Major General Dianne Del Rosso

-Free ride tickets for veterans and active military members (courtesy of Pacific Park)

-Free meals for veterans and active military members (courtesy of Meals on Wheels)

-Music and entertainment provided by 95.5 KLOS (courtesy of Meruelo Media)

“On this Veterans Day, and every day, we should strive to honor our veterans not only with words but through our actions,” said Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Sonki Hong, who organized the event.

“We can support them, advocate for their needs, and ensure that they feel valued in our communities. Each veteran carries a unique story, filled with bravery and sacrifice, and it is our duty to listen to those stories and recognize their impact on our lives. We should also acknowledge the families of our veterans, who stand by them through challenges and triumphs. Their support is vital and deserves our deepest gratitude.”