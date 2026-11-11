UNITED STATES—Veterans Day is this week, and it is something I think about every year when this time comes around. Why? Many of my family members are veterans. They served this country in a way that most Americans can never understand or would ever realize. To me there is nothing more American than serving your country, which a lot of Americans would never do.

With that being said, you have veterans who fight for this country and its as if once they return from serving, they are left to suffice for themselves. This is a problem for the United States of America, and we have to find a way to make this change now, not later. I don’t like the idea that we have veterans who are homeless. Why in the hell as one of the richest countries in the world, are we not taking better care of our veterans?

No veteran should ever be homeless. That is the least we can do as a country is ensure no veteran is homeless or struggling to keep a roof over their head. If you’ve fought for this country’s independence, you should be housed for the rest of your life. The reality is that is not the case, we have more homeless veterans than what we should have, and it feels like our government doesn’t care about it.

Why? We’re so quick to send our troops to war, but we don’t think about the aftermath of what war does to our troops, psychologically, physically and emotionally. There is trauma there that most Americans will never understand or grasp until they’re in that predicament. The reality is most Americans will never know that feeling because it’s not likely to transpire.

So, what should we do? We should have more assistance available when our veterans return back to our country, no matter where they served. It’s crazy that a veteran can serve, then they return to the USA and it’s like, figure it out; it’s not up to the government to figure it out for you. I think too many Americans forget about the mental struggles that come with serving this country.

Please don’t ask me to explain what goes inside the head of a veteran because I’m not able to do that. I can give you a small slice per my grandfather who served in World War II. I know he NEVER got on a plane again after he was thrown from a plane onto Normandy Beach during that vicious onslaught. He survived it, but he rarely talked about his time during WWII. I knew he said being tossed from that plane was the scariest thing he ever experienced in his life, and as a result for the 70 plus years after that, he would never get on a plane again his entire life.

He briefly gave me a glimpse of race relations in the 1940s fighting during a war that changed this country and how he wasn’t able to sleep with his White counterparts, let alone barely interact with them. They were both fighting for the same country, but he was seen as less than. He never talked about WWII, and whatever you could gleam from him about it, it was so miniscule your curiosity was always peaked. He held the opposition as prisoners as one of his duties, he had slurs constantly thrown at him, rather he killed anyone I don’t know; that was a discussion we never had, and I don’t think he would have openly discussed with me if I asked.

However, he had a memento from that war, and it was a firearm that was always visible on his bedroom dresser. Of course, the firearm was not loaded, but it always fascinated me as a kid. I wanted to know more, but I was always afraid to pose the question. I didn’t want to bring up bad memories for my grandfather, but now that I’m older and he is no longer here, I truly wish I had. Veterans do so much for this country, and we have a single day in November where we honor them, but to be honest, they should be honored 365 days a year. Not a single day, so when you see a veteran, you thank them for their service; be grateful because they did something most of us would never have the courage to do.

Written by Jason Jones