UNITED STATES—On August 4, lawyer, author, radio host, TV analyst, and founder of OutKick, Richard “Clay” Travis reposted the results of a July 25, NBC poll. According to the NBC Interactive Poll, on July 25, Vice President Kamala Harris achieved a net-negative rating of (-17), the lowest rating of any Vice President in the history of the poll.

NBC News reported the results of their poll were posted just a few days after President Joe Biden suspended his 2024 Presidential campaign. The post indicates that the timing of the poll for Harris was during her first two years as President.

Ratings of five Vice Presidents.

Dick Cheney 47/24 net (+23) Dated May 2003

Al Gore 42/27 net (+15) March of 1995

Joe Biden 34/33 net (+1) Dated December 2010

Mike Pence 34/38 (-4) Dated October 2019

Kamala Harris 32/49 (-17) June 2023/Updated 2024

The number 32 represents the percentage of registered voters who in a new NBC poll have a positive view of Kamala Harris. That is compared to 49 percent with a negative view and another 39 percent with a very negative view.

In a Statista Favorability Poll of Vice President Kamala Harris

Dated from July 17, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Using 1,605 respondents who are U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older.




On  July 17,  2024                                                   July 22, 2024

16 percent was very favorable                                23 Percent, very  favorable

22 percent was somewhat favorable                        20 percent somewhat favorable

11 percent was somewhat unfavorable                    11 percent somewhat unfavorable

44 percent was very unfavorable                            40 percent very unfavorable

7 percent don’t know                                              7 percent don’t know