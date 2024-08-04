UNITED STATES—On August 4, lawyer, author, radio host, TV analyst, and founder of OutKick, Richard “Clay” Travis reposted the results of a July 25, NBC poll. According to the NBC Interactive Poll, on July 25, Vice President Kamala Harris achieved a net-negative rating of (-17), the lowest rating of any Vice President in the history of the poll.



NBC News reported the results of their poll were posted just a few days after President Joe Biden suspended his 2024 Presidential campaign. The post indicates that the timing of the poll for Harris was during her first two years as President.



Ratings of five Vice Presidents.



Dick Cheney 47/24 net (+23) Dated May 2003



Al Gore 42/27 net (+15) March of 1995



Joe Biden 34/33 net (+1) Dated December 2010



Mike Pence 34/38 (-4) Dated October 2019



Kamala Harris 32/49 (-17) June 2023/Updated 2024



The number 32 represents the percentage of registered voters who in a new NBC poll have a positive view of Kamala Harris. That is compared to 49 percent with a negative view and another 39 percent with a very negative view.



In a Statista Favorability Poll of Vice President Kamala Harris

Dated from July 17, 2024 – July 22, 2024



Using 1,605 respondents who are U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older.









On July 17, 2024 July 22, 2024



16 percent was very favorable 23 Percent, very favorable



22 percent was somewhat favorable 20 percent somewhat favorable



11 percent was somewhat unfavorable 11 percent somewhat unfavorable



44 percent was very unfavorable 40 percent very unfavorable



7 percent don’t know 7 percent don’t know