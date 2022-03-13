POLAND—On Thursday, March 11, Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a televised meeting with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Harris promised complete support to Poland and an Ironclad commitment to Article 5 that reads:

“Any attack on any of the countries is an attack against them all. This is in reference to the allies who are all united in membership of the National Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO).”

Both Harris and President Duda both spoke of the importance of Poland having the support needed from the U.S. The moderator asked Harris if the U.S. would indeed be able to take on refugees and she burst out laughing.

It was not clear if she was just not paying attention to the question or did not have an answer. She looked to President Duda and said, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” President Duda answered the question for Harris.

VP Harris gets backlash for laughing while speaking at a press conference in Poland. "Instead of laughing, they need to be unequivocal in their declaration that any move by Russia on NATO territory will be met with American results & the full force of NATO," said @GeorgePapa19. pic.twitter.com/91teBKje6X — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 11, 2022

Harris has been under scrutiny by both Democrats and Republicans regarding her response to questions during the televised meeting.

Today I met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda to demonstrate we stand shoulder to shoulder with our NATO Ally, Poland, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Together we will continue to support the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dMERmejWSt — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 10, 2022

The former press secretary for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated it would be, “A tragedy if Harris were to become President.”

Donald Trump Jr. Tweeted, “It’s like she’s hoping he will come in and save her.”

On March 12, President Biden announced that the U.S. would not allow President Duda and the Polish authorities to oversee a transfer of U.S. fighter jets in Poland to be used in Ukraine.

The U.S. has agreed to assist Ukraine financially and with education and training, but not with weapons and fighter jets. “That is called World War III,” stated President Biden.