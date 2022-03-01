Victim Fights Off Suspects In Attempted Robbery In BH

BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department are in search of two suspects who allegedly attacked and attempted to rob the driver of a black Ferrari of his watch on Friday, February 25. The attack took place in the 200 block of S. Beverly Drive at around 3:09 p.m.

A video posted on social media of the attempted robbery has gone viral. It shows the two suspects – one of which was armed with a gun – punch and pistol whip the victim. The victim fought back, and was able to prevent the suspects from taking his watch. The two suspects ran away, leaving the victim lying on the road. The video is being used in conducting the investigation.

One business owner, Gagan Organi, watched the incident unfold, and was too afraid to interfere once he saw a gun was present, KCAL 9 reported. “It was horrible,” said Organi. “As [the driver] went into his car from the passenger’s side, the two guys just attacked him,” Organi recalls. “They started wrestling and fighting in the car and then they ended up coming out of the driver’s side.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the incident, but the suspects were able to evade police.

The BHPD issued the following statement following the attempted robbery:

“I want to reassure the community that all measures are being taken to keep our community safe,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said. “This evening, we have a full complement of police officers on high alert.”

The victim of the black Ferrari sustained minor injuries. An investigation into the suspects is still underway. Anyone who has information about the crime or the identity of the suspects is encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 550-4951 or submit an anonymous tip by texting BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777.

