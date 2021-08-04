BEL AIR—A singular victim died in a motorcycle accident in Bel Air on Monday, August 2. The accident shut down two lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard for hours throughout the night as authorities completed their investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the incident that was reported around 11:31 p.m. The accident transpired at the intersection of North Sepulveda Boulevard and Moraga Drive.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details about the cause of the accident and if other vehicles were involved have yet to be disclosed to the public.

The accident is currently under investigation by the LAPD. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.