SHERMAN OAKS— A man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday, July 22, have been identified as Timothy Deshong, 41, and Robin Allande, 48, of Van Nuys.

Deshong and Allande were found dead in the 14200 block of Gilmore Street. Police arrived at around 2:35 p.m. after receiving a call to conduct a welfare check.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said: “The investigation and evidence at the location revealed the victim and the suspect had entered into a mutual agreement to end their lives. The suspect shot and killed the victim before turning the weapon on himself. Failing finances and deteriorating health issues appeared to be the primary motives behind the tragic event.”

Police did not disclose what evidence led them to believe the killings were agreed upon. Deshong and Allande were described as a couple but it was unclear as to whether or not they lived together or were married. Autopsies are still pending but the case has been classified as a murder-suicide.