LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division arrested a burglary/robbery suspect and are seeking to identify any additional victims of Reece Avilez, 23, of Los Angeles.

On May 10 around 12:30 p.m., Avilez was observed inside a residential home to assist homeless veterans located in the 2600 block of South Hoover Street. He was observed removing property by one of the victims. The LAPD reported when the victim attempted to follow the suspect, he armed himself with a rock and threatened to throw it at the victim. The victim, fearing for his safety, ducked behind a tree and stopped following the suspect. The suspect fled the location on foot with the victim’s property.

During the investigation, detectives learned that on April 20, Avilez started his burglary spree at the above location which continued up until the robbery that took place on May 10. He committed a total of 5 crimes at this location ranging from robbery, burglary, vandalism and trespassing.

On July 20, around 6 a.m., Avilez was arrested for 211 PC-Robbery. His bail was set at $120,000, Booking # 6422493. He was also booked on a warrant for Arson, which Los Angeles City Fire/Arson Section in investigating.

Detectives believe Avilez is responsible for additional burglaries/robberies that have gone unreported. In an attempt to identify additional unidentified victims, detectives are releasing the suspect’s photo.

Victims or anyone with additional details can contact Southwest detectives assigned to this investigation at (213) 485-6795. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.