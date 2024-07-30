CALIFORNIA—On Monday, July 29, the Los Angeles Police Department Central Burglary Detectives announced they are seeking additional victims of vandalism in the Downtown Los Angeles area who have experienced similar graffiti.

The LAPD reported on May 28, around 12:20 pm., officers responded to a radio call near the 400 block of South Spring Street for a vandalism investigation. Officers discovered the inside of the building heavily tagged (spray painted) with very distinct figures.

Central Burglary Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Julian-Guy Vladimir Alfa, 30, and on July 22, the investigative detective authored a search warrant for Alfa’s residence, which was approved by a Los Angeles County Judge.

On July 29, authorities conducted a search warrant service at Alfa’s residence at the 700 block of Towne Avenue in Los Angeles. He was arrested for Penal Code 594(B)(1) – Felony Vandalism and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for Penal Code 594(A) – Misdemeanor Vandalism. He was booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Booking No. 6855442.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Central Burglary Detective O’Brien at (213) 996-9864. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.