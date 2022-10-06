MERCED COUNTY—On October 5, Merced County Sheriff, Vern H. Warnke, announced missing family members: Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, their 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri, and their uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, who were kidnapped at gunpoint on October 3 have been found dead.

“Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping, and they are, in fact, deceased, there are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident, there’s a special place in hell for this guy,” Warnke stated.



He indicated in a video that the family has been notified. They are still working with the crime labs on the scene and details of the case.



On October 4, authorities were notified of an attempted ATM transaction and were able to identify Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48 as a person of interest in a kidnapping of the family. The card used at the ATM was traced back to one of the missing family members.



According to police, investigators were able to obtain footage of the kidnapping outside a local business on California South Highway 59 on October 3.

Authorities released photos and a description of the suspect indicating he was armed and dangerous. The suspect had on a blue medical mask, dark colored pants, shoes, and socks.



Salgado has been arrested and is in critical condition at an area hospital after attempting to take his own life.



Sheriff Varnke shared photos of the family to help in their aide to locate them. “We have no motivation behind it, they’re just gone,” Sheriff Warnke stated.



There has been no known connection between the suspects and the victims. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7445.