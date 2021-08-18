LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department, Juvenile Division, Abused Child Section announced on Tuesday, August 17 that they are asking for the public’s help after arresting the husband of a licensed child care center operator, in Los Angeles, for inappropriate sexual conduct.

On August 10, the LAPD arrested Marco Cruz Ruiz, after an investigation revealed that while at the Ruiz Family Child Care Center he was alleged to have inappropriately touched three adolescent victims between 2005 and 2020.

The investigation was presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges and issued a warrant for Ruiz resulting in his arrest.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. Any additional information can be provided by calling the LAPD, Juvenile Division, at 424-259-7094. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.