LOS ANGELES—Detectives from Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center arrested a “serial” domestic violence, sexual assault suspect, Terrance Hawkins, 41, and are seeking to identify additional victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported on April 26, Hawkins, was arrested in Downtown Los Angeles. He is a resident of Los Angeles and was booked on a no bail warrant on multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence, and stalking (Booking No. 6593579). Authorities indicated he had a history of dating women briefly and filming them during sex. Detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims and are asking for them to come forward.

This is an on-going investigation and there is a collaborative effort by Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-Central Bureau, Family Justice Center and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office of Family Violence.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Officer J. Roman at Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center (213) 709-9017 During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.