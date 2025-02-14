HOLLYWOOD—These were not the big stories that I expected for “The Young and the Restless” in the thick of February Sweeps. I was going to kick off things chatting about Victor Newman, but I changed my mind because a juicier story is in play involving Nate, Amy, Audra and Damian. Yes, Amy came to Genoa City to inform Nate that his father had another son that he wasn’t aware of, Damian and she has been desperately seeking him to disclose that her health has taken a turn for the worse and it’s not good.

Nate was able to track Damian to Los Angeles and had a meeting with him, but last week the whopper of all whoppers hit as viewers discovered that ‘Damian’ was not who we thought, it was actually Holden acting as Damian. Yeah, that threw me for a loop to be honest, and I had thought about it, if Amy had come face-to-face with Holden she would immediately know about the ruse, which was exposed when he got ambushed at Nate’s place.

Amy adamantly explained Holden wasn’t her son and demanded to see Damian. Holden was forced to spill that tea to Damian who was NOT pleased but decided to play ball with Nate’s request for a meeting. It was during that meeting that Damian learned that Nate is his half brother and that Amy is sick and dying. He was ambivalent about not wanting to bond with his brother and didn’t want to watch another parent wither away before his eyes.

This isn’t the last we’ve seen of Damian, and if anything, I suspect that Holden might have ties to someone in GC and I wonder who that person is. I have my theories on who and I hope I am accurate, as I think it could set up a very interesting dynamic moving forward. It truly is nice seeing Nate have a front-burner storyline for once. I do wonder when Lily and Devon will get entangled in this mess, which I’m sure will unfold sooner than later.

Now Victor, you’d think the guy after being shot by Ian Ward would realize that life is precious and he would stop intervening in his families personal lives, but nope. Not only has he pushed Adam and Chelsea to live together in hopes of them reuniting as a couple, but there is also just one problem, Chelsea has made it crystal clear that she has no intention of reuniting with Adam, despite Connor and even Sharon suspecting they are an item.

Adam seems to love it as he wants another shot with Chelsea, but Chelsea is not having it, but I do believe in due time she might give into her feelings, but Adam is certain to do something that will make Chelsea regret. It’s not just Adam’s life that Victor is interfering in, he’s also warned Nick to steer clear of Sharon, but Sharon and Nick are sharing a moment right now after the crisis they endured with Ian Ward and Jordan. Nick is not wanting to hear it, but the moment he reciprocates Sharon’s feelings Victor might decide it is time to intervene.

However, his biggest power play is involving his granddaughter, Claire and Kyle. Claire and Kyle are smitten by one another, but Victor is not buying it. He thinks Claire would be better off with someone else. So much to the point that he has warned Claire multiple times and has even nudged Summer in a way to go after Kyle to reunite her family unit. Yes, it looks like Summer might make a play for Kyle considering Harrison is gushing about spending time with his parents without arguing.

It has gotten so bad that Claire is asking for advice from Nikki and Victoria who have warned her that Victor does what Victor does and she just has to deal with it. We shall see, but it seems that bug that Victor placed in Claire’s ear about Kyle putting Summer and Harrison first is starting to get to her. Let’s chat a bit about Billy, Sally and Phyllis.

Billy is ready to launch Abbott Communications as an opponent to Newman Media. I love the idea, but if the writers are considering a Billy and Phyllis romance, I’d rather not. I like it when Gina Tognoni took on the role of Phyllis, I don’t see the chemistry with Jason Thompson and Michelle Stafford, plus that ship has sailed. There is so much stronger chemistry with Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra.

This is a good pairing and their relationship is burgeoning as they spend more time together, even visiting Paris, much to Phyllis’ dismay. I want to see what happens next with Billy and Sally and to see how it impact Adam and Sally in particular because it feels like Adam and Chelsea will act on their feelings more if they see that their ex’s have moved on, with one another to say the least.