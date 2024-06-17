Oxnard, CA – A car crash in Oxnard on Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2024, injured three people, including a 79-year-old Port Hueneme woman, who was left in critical condition, according to KEYT.

The incident occurred around 3:32 PM on Victoria Avenue, south of Fifth Street. According to the Oxnard Police Department (OPD), the accident happened when a black Lexus, driven by a 79-year-old woman from Port Hueneme, attempted to make an illegal turn. An oncoming F-150 truck collided with the Lexus, resulting in critical injuries to the elderly driver and minor injuries to the occupants of the truck.

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene. The two individuals in the Ford F-150 were transported to St. John’s Hospital with minor injuries. The OPD also reported that two other passengers in the Lexus, including a 19-month-old child, are in stable condition. Investigators do not believe that speed or impairment were factors in this crash.

Personal Injury Claims

Determining fault in a collision can hinge on various factors, and in California, partial liability can be assigned to multiple parties. Assisting in establishing legal liability is one of the key roles that a personal injury attorney can fulfill for victims recovering from a traffic accident.

Suppose it’s found that the actions of another party played a role in the injuries sustained. In that case, victims may qualify to file a personal injury claim with the insurance provider of those responsible. Such a claim can offer compensation to help offset hospital expenses, burial costs, and the loss of income from taking time off work for recovery.