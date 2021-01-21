SANTA MONICA—Vienna Pastry Inc, a European-styled bakery located on 1215 Wilshire Blvd. has closed after serving for 67 years. They were forced to close because of high rent and the frequent lockdowns due to COVID-19 and the pandemic.

According to their website, they have “been a family-owned bakery since 1952 – blending the finest ingredients with the utmost care and attention to detail. [Their] treats include pastries, freshly-baked cookies and muffins, as well as custom-decorated cakes that are all made from scratch, like those served at the finest European cafes.”

Their corporate clients include Century-Plaza hotel and spa, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Hilton, Sheraton, and The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites Los Angeles.

On their Instagram, they maintained that they “are so grateful to [their] dedicated and faithful customers but sadly had to close effective 1/18/21. [They] unfortunately could not sustain operations at this location much longer.” Since they “are committed to keeping Vienna’s legacy alive,” the bakery will open a new location soon.

They have established a GoFundMe that reads:

“The current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 has devastated our industry, where hundreds of small businesses have closed. Unfortunately Vienna Pastry is now struggling immensely to stay opened. The 3 sisters who have been running the business for the last 35 years have done their best to keep baking and serving our neighborhood families during this difficult time. We have had multiple generations celebrate their happiest occasions with Vienna’s cakes and goodies. Their family story is a true American dream of success. They left Iran to escape tyranny and discrimination, hoping to provide a better life for their kids and future generations. Watching them struggle to keep the store open has affected all of us so deeply.” Their goal is $50,000 and as of now, they have raised $8,359.

Customers have also sent out heartfelt messages to the bakery. One donor writes, “My heart goes out to you. What an unnecessary loss for small businesses forced to close and lose their livelihood. Shame on the gov’t making the wrong decisions. I hope things get better for you. M Love you.”

They are currently selling all their baking products at 50-75 percent off.