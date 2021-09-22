HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A violent assault was caught on cell phone video, the incident occurred on Saturday, September 18 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a 911 call of around 10 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, a female and several men were involved in a scuffle.

According to authorities, witnesses stated that the victim, who was a tourist in the area, accosted an individual who was preaching after exiting the subway near Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. The victim informed the preacher he was sending the wrong message. A verbal confrontation started between the victim and the individual who was allegedly preaching in public.

After the disagreement, several people began attacking the victim. Authorities are still conducting their investigation, and the incident is being reported as an assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime, the LAPD told FOX 11.

The victim’s name has not been disclosed to the public. he was attacked by a mob of individuals who punched, kicked and stomped him as he attempted to flee. The video shows the man attempting to run away, but being knocked to the ground after being hit with a chair. Spectators are seen in the video, filming the incident.

An individual with a red shirt is seen kicking the victim while he laid on the ground unconscious in the video. Several victims attempted to assist the victim until authorities arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained. His current condition is not known.

The suspects are still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD, at 213-972-2971, toll-free at 1-877-ASK-LAPD.