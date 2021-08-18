LOS ANGELES—Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department Central Area are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in a violent attack.

On Saturday, August 14, around 2 p.m., an assault with a deadly weapon transpired near the intersection of 1st Street and Spring Street. During a protest, the suspect used a knife or a sharp object to stab the victim one time in the upper right chest area. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, with long blonde hair, black bandana, black hoodie, black skinny jeans with holes in knees, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Area Detective Cheng at (213) 996-1248. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.