WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood will host #BOOM, a virtual drug and alcohol-free New Year’s Eve event to usher in 2022 on Friday, December 31, 2021 starting at 9:30 p.m. and will run until just after midnight on Saturday, January 1, 2022. #BOOM! is a free event.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the spread of both the Delta and Omicron variants, everyone is asked to join #BOOM! from their living room (or other comfortable space). #BOOM! will be livestreamed at boomweho.com, and the first 300 registrants will receive a Party in a Box with decorations and other merchandise. The gala will feature celebrity guests, music videos, live musical performances, and a midnight countdown. The host for the evening is drag musical artist Salina EsTitties.

“The holiday season can be a particularly challenging time for people with substance abuse or mental health issues, let alone the additional stress of the COVID pandemic,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne. “The City is thrilled to once again support #BOOM!, an event that has brought together community in a safe and sober space and promoted well-being for so many years.”

“As we all ring-in the New Year, it is critical that there’s also space to celebrate New Year’s Eve in an alcohol- and drug-free environment,” said Councilmember John M. Erickson. “The City of West Hollywood has a longstanding tradition of supporting our sober community and #BOOM! is just another way that we continue to care for everyone in our community while bringing people together safely and with a whole lot of (virtual) fun.”

The event is led by the West Hollywood Project, an initiative funded by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, to decrease alcohol and drug-related issues in WeHo.

For additional details contact Cynthia Nickerson at the Institute for Public Strategies at cnickerson@publicstrategies.org or at (323) 675-8785. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.