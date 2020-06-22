SANTA MONICA—On June 19, the Santa Monica–Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) announced that it will be hosting a series of virtual town hall-style meetings with community members to discuss potential models for reopening schools in the fall.

SMMUSD revealed that they have three possible reopening models that have been developed based on health guidelines, parent and staff survey results, and resources the district had access to. Although the models have not been released to the public yet, the district stated that Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati will share that information in a letter before the meetings take place.

The virtual town hall-style meetings will occur on June 30 at 6 p.m. for Santa Monica elementary school community members, July 1 at 6 p.m. for Santa Monica secondary school community members, and July 7 at 6 p.m. for Malibu school community members.

The Zoom link and the agenda for each of these meetings will be posted on the district’s website. Additional details such as how to submit questions ahead of time for the meetings will also be disclosed at a date closer to the meetings.

The meetings will discuss each of the three reopening models in detail, including the rationale behind each one of them.

This news release comes after Superintendent Drati revealed in a letter to district members that classes will resume on August 20.

In the letter, he addressed what the reopening of schools may look like, stating, “Based on information presently available, we will most likely provide a combination of distance learning and an on-campus experience.”

“Our goal is to keep our students and staff safe and healthy (physically and mentally) while maintaining excellent teaching and learning,” he added.