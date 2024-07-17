BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, July 16 that an interactive virtual workshop will be held on July 31 to discuss potential changes to multi-family Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) regulations. The virtual event will be held via Zoom.

Key topics include:

-Height

-Floor area

-Setbacks

The public’s feedback is valuable for the city’s Planning Commission and the Beverly Hills City Council. To learn more details visit www.beverlyhills.org/adu. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. For additional questions the public can email longrange@beverlyhills.org