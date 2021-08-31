WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is seeking input from community members about interest in paying tribute to its companion animals (pets) as it considers a proposal to honor companion pets at a City Park.

According to a news release from the city, two public meetings will be hosted in September to collect community input; staff will share the results of a recent citywide survey at these meetings.

The first virtual outreach meeting will take place via Zoom on Monday, September 13, at 6 p.m. Community members may register in advance at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvc–trzgtE9UlekfcUs3BQe5n3rlYJN6c

The second virtual outreach meeting will take place via Zoom on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. Community members may register in advance at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrcu-urTgvHdzkAEtWvhCeeF0F3u5Rvunq

For more details, contact West Hollywood Senior Administrative Analyst Erin Hamant at (323) 848-6859 or ehamant@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.