Are you interested in having that rush of excitement while playing slots? You pull the lever, see the reels spinning, watch the leaderboard and your expectations of the best outcome start rushing in. Slot games are never-ending entertainment for people and they are mostly played by a single player.

However, if this is your game of choice, you might be interested in taking part in slot tournaments. In most cases, you get recognized by the casino as a regular customer based on your carded play which varies from one casino to another. This positions you as a slot tournament participant, considering you want to engage in this and are competitive.

It all started with traditional slot machines, placed in brick-and-mortar casinos. However, due to the rapid technological developments, customers can now choose between online slot tournaments and traditional ones. Let’s take a closer look at the basic difference between these two types.

Land-Based Competitions

These slot tournaments are held in casinos, in a physical location. It starts with the casino selecting slot machines for the tournament and providing each player with a number of credits and a time limit. The competitor who gets the highest score wins the tournament.

This is only a rough description of what happens from the beginning till the end. Let’s not forget the memorable atmosphere that follows this exciting event. It is what casinos are all about – luxury and entertainment. Whether you are at a holiday resort or in a bar with your friends, slot machines are a fun and easy way to test your luck. Playing slots in brick-and-mortar casinos will never go out of style especially for those who like to socialize and be a part of the lavish gambling environment.

Pulling that lever ignites people to cheer and sends you into a jackpot frenzy. And you probably have every right to be in such a mood since traditional slot tournaments often offer bigger prizes than the online ones.

What happens in an online slot tournament

These two types of slot tournaments are quite similar as far as the rules are concerned. If you already have experience on how to play a slot tournament in a well-known, traditional way, then this certainly won’t be difficult. Firstly, it all starts with you signing up and contributing with an entry fee, in this case by transferring your money directly to your virtual gaming wallet. You have more payment options than in an actual casino – your casino e-wallet can be linked to your PayPal, Neteller, or a direct bank transfer. Then, you start playing for a certain amount of time. If you gather the highest number of points, you are the ultimate winner who can collect the prize.

Practice makes perfect

It is advisable to practice with free spins before testing your luck with tournaments. There is no need to rush something you are supposed to enjoy. The so-called Free Slot Tournaments do not require an entry fee, giving you the opportunity to introduce yourself to the game and the rules. It is a common casino practice to give promotional offers to loyal customers, so always be on the lookout.

Also, we may say that online slot tournaments are more budget-friendly and quieter. There is no need to go anywhere. You can play the same tournaments from the comfort of your own home, alone or with a group of friends. Often, there are no casino spots in the vicinity when you feel like playing a round of slot so virtual tournaments are rather convenient. Considering casinos have their opening hours, you don’t have to wait to play if you are able to do that online.

The one more popular

Differences are noticeable but it doesn’t make one more interesting than the other. We live in a world of advanced technology which makes entertainment accessible to anybody in any place in the world. One virtual slot tournament may connect several people from different places for a moment of fun.

Land-based slot tournaments, however, will never be outdated. It is a whole new experience compared to the first one. If you are keen on being a part of a glamorous casino night, then a traditional slot tournament is for you.

In a nutshell

Both types of slot tournaments have their benefits and drawbacks, but it is up to you to decide what works best based on your preference. You should probably try both to have a better overview of what suits you. Take into account your mood at the moment – are you up for a slot tournament night in a casino or a comfortable night in? Either way, you have the freedom to choose.