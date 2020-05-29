BEVERLY HILLS─Due to the impact of COVID-19, the City of Beverly Hills decided to move the summer camps online. 2020 Beverly Hills Virtual Summer Camps will begin on June 8 and the registration is now open for residents.

The Virtual Summer Camps include AK Summer Camp, Asteme Math & Science Camp, Bizzy Girls Entrepreneurship Camp, Destination Science Camp, Brit West Soccer Camp, Camp Beverly Hills, Cardboard Camp, Got Game: Flag Football, Engineering with LEGO, Yoga Retreat Camp, Professor Egghead Science Camp, and so on. Registration for residents began on May 26, and non-residents can sign up as of June 2. All participants can register at www.beverlyhills.org/summercamps.

Except for the Virtual Summer Camps, the City of Beverly Hills has developed a Virtual Community Services website at CommunityLifeBH.org. Residents can find various activities to nourish themselves physically and spiritually such as Meditation, Yoga Classes, Dance Classes, and Senior Exercise Classes. There is also a variety of resources available such as Book Club, Museums and Art Gallery Tours, Virtual Library, and Counseling Center.

Each week, residents can also join two additional community engagement projects which are We Create Community and Art is Life to share their creations. For those who are interested in projects, all they need to do is to share photos, words, or short videos related to the topic of that week at beverlyhillsbeautiful@beverlyhills.org or their own social media, and tag @CommunityLifeBH with the hashtag #CommunityLifeBH. At the end of the six-week community engagement project, the City of Beverly Hills will choose the most inspiring creations from both projects and give them a gift certificate to a Beverly Hills Restaurant.