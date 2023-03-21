WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood’s Rent Stabilization Division will host four upcoming virtual trainings for landlords on how to register non-rent-controlled properties and units using the city’s website’s online Landlord Service Portal.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, all properties in the region not subject to rent control must be registered, and all new tenancies at those properties must be re-registered within 30 days of the re-rental. Landlords can attend one of the following virtual webinars:

-Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. (link for details)

-Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. (link for details)

-Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. (link for details)

-Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. (link for details)

The virtual trainings for landlords on registering non-rent-controlled properties and units are free and open to the public. Details and information for each meeting, including Zoom meeting links, is available on the city’s website calendar at www.weho.org/calendar. Complete information regarding the new registration and re-registration requirements can be found at www.weho.org/city-government/rent-stabilization/rental-housing/for-property-owners/non-rso-unit-registry.

Requests for language translation for virtual trainings must be received a minimum of 72 hours before each workshop. For landlords or their representatives who cannot attend a webinar, recorded trainings will be made available on the City’s website for use at any time.

West Hollywood’s adoption of Ordinance No. 22-1177 added Section 17.28.050 to the West Hollywood Municipal Code, requiring that, beginning in 2023, most properties with rental units that are not subject to rent control under the Rent Stabilization Ordinance also follow the registration and re-registration process. It includes all multi-family residential rental properties built after July 1, 1979 and any rented condominium or single-family residence.

The online Landlord Service Portal for initial registration of non-rent-controlled properties and units will be available starting Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and landlords must complete the registration process within 30 days of that date. Once a property is registered, the landlord will have an ongoing obligation to re-register new tenancies as they are created.

For more details and to RSVP for upcoming virtual trainings for landlords contact Roger Vinalon, Jr., West Hollywood Administrative Specialist, at rvinalon@weho.org or at (323) 848-6438. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.