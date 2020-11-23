BEVERLY HILLS — A new festivity is coming to town with the Visions of Holiday Glamor on Rodeo Drive. New holiday instillations will be set up in Beverly Hills for the public this holiday season.

Creating a new ambience that will allow people to do some holiday shopping in style. Instillations will be the runways of Paris, Milan, and New York. In the celebration of fashion, couture and the magic of the holidays. The visual set up will be going on from November 21 to January 3.

Continuing a tradition the Visions of Holiday Glamour is being presented by the Rodeo Drive committee.

“As we enter a holiday season following events unlike any before, we are committed to providing our community, visitors to Beverly Hills and the many luxury brands and businesses on Rodeo Drive with a safe and nourishing moment of light and festive celebration during the holiday shopping season.Visions of Holiday Glamour will extend the City’s long-held tradition of bringing warmth and the magic of the holidays to all,” says Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman.

The city of Beverly Hills will decorate three blocks worth of holiday decor down Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica to Wilshire Boulevard,

Nine mannequins will be displayed as if they were walking throughout the street run way wearing red, green, blue and metallic gown made of jewelry -toned faux florals, winter foliage and accents of metallic holiday ornaments, Then the mannequins will rise at the center of the runway increasing visibility of attire.

Along side the instillations the many local palm trees will be decorated out with snow flake lights.

More than ever now, the holidays must go on,” says Kathy Gohari, Vice President of The Rodeo Drive Committee. “My wish is that everyone might have an opportunity to dream and share in the experience of this year’s holiday installation on Rodeo Drive, feeling that they have been transported, even if for a moment, to the great runway shows of Paris, London and Milan.”

Creating a safe space where guest can capture this years holidays memories. As the safety of the community and merchants is the priority. Everyone participating is required to wear a mask, follow social distancing rules and remain six feet apart, and to check out your favorite stores for local hours of operation.

For available parking structures and bike share locations can be downloaded on the Beverlyhills.org.