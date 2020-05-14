PACIFIC PALISADES—Eames House, a historical piece of architecture that demonstrates the mid-20th century modern design is still allowing virtual tours on YouTube via the COVID-19 pandemic. It was designed and built by husband-and-wife Charles and Ray Eames in 1949, where they lived until their deaths. The house tells the story of their lives and attracts visitors from different areas. Eames House has been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Just as a good host tries to anticipate the needs of his guest, so a good architect or a designer or a city planner tries to anticipate the needs of those who will live in or use the thing being designed,” said Charles Eames. He described the house as unselfconscious. It is a comfortable place to meet Ray and his needs, and the welcoming home to serve their family, friends, and guests.

The collections at home were arranged to tell the story of their lives, passion, and love. All the interior designs and decorations help visitors better understand the Eames’s work and their attitudes towards life.

The house was designed to incorporate nature, so the sound of birds and the shadow of the trees are parts of the features. The structure, collection, and landscape exemplify how the couple lived and worked.

Various options for visitors to share the spirit of the property include exterior visits, interior tours, picnic, special events, or weddings. For those interested in exploring the Eames House you can view the short video on Youtube is available. More information via Instagram and the Eames Foundation.