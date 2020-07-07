LOS FELIZ—The Vista Theatre was the victim of an attempted burglary on at the historic Los Angeles theatre occurred around 3:30 p.m. during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Upon smashing the window and leaving the door wide-open, the burglar attempted to steal money from the cash register, but their efforts were to no avail as there was no money inside the drawer.

Reports of the break-in came in through local residents via NextDoor.com who saw the damage done to the front of the building. The owner last checked on the establishment on June 30 and the burglary was reported on July 2.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the burglar likely saw the cash register emptied and ran quickly from the scene. There has been no arrest made and no details about the suspect released to the public. The Vista Theatre reportedly does not have any video surveillance.

On April 12, the theatre and other nearby businesses had rocks and similar hard objects thrown through its windows by an individual. A suspect was later apprehended in connection to the vandalism.

The Vista Theatre has been closed since March 20, when coronavirus restrictions were set in place closing all movie theatres. Select theatres have slowly started to reopen to a limited capacity in some regions, but the Vista Theatre has yet to open its doors to the public.

The theatre sells curbside pick-up for their popcorn each evening from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. It virtually hosted the 17th annual King Middle School Animation & Film Festival.