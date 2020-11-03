SHERMAN OAKS— The 2020 Presidential Election will take place on Tuesday, November 3. Though many have voted by mail, handing off or casting ballots at physical locations is available at voting centers.

In accordance with a law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in August, in-person voting will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, certain voting centers have already opened up as early as October 24.

Voting centers are required to stay open Saturday, October 21 through Monday, November 2 for at least eight hours each day. On Election Day, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Every registered and active voter in California was mailed a ballot in October. Voting centers will still be open for same day voter registration, assistance with language or disabilities and/or for those who simply want to vote in-person.

Three voting centers are open in Sherman Oaks. Additionally, there are five drop boxes available throughout the neighborhood.

The Sherman Oaks centers are:

Millikan Middle School (5041 Sunnyslope Ave. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423)

Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter (14755 Greenleaf St. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403)

Westfield Fashion Square Space #62 (14006 Riverside Dr. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423)

Voting centers will take COVID-19 precautions. Volunteers and employees are required to space voting booths apart, sanitize surfaces and encourage those waiting in line to socially distance. Voters are also encouraged to arrive with a face covering, but will be provided one if needed.

In California, more than 21 million ballots were mailed to voters. Over 7 million ballots have already been cast in this historic election.